County Mayor Robert Weinroth defeated by newcomer Marci Woodward

Palm Beach County residents entered Election Day knowing they'd welcome at least one new commissioner. It turns out they're getting two.

Two Democrats were defeated by Republicans in two of the three Palm Beach County Commission races.

In a surprise upset, county Mayor Robert Weinroth lost to Marci Woodward in his bid to reclaim his District 4 seat, which includes Boca Raton, portions of Delray Beach and portions of Boynton Beach.

Woodward is a political newcomer who edged out Weinroth with 52% of the vote.

"It's proof that the people kind of wanted a little bit of change, and I guess that's me tonight," she told WPTV's Kate Hussey.

Weinroth declined to be interviewed but provided the following statement:

"I am obviously disappointed with the results tonight, but I obviously understand that there was a real red tide that has taken over our local politics, and I certainly congratulate my opponent on winning the seat and I look forward to seeing how she will take office and govern. I thought that we ran a good race. I now realize it wasn't my opponent who succeeded but that it was a strong sentiment against anything in the Democratic Party."

In the open District 6 seat, Democratic nominee Michelle Oyola McGovern lost to Republican nominee Sara Baxter, who won with 53% of the vote.

Sara Baxter explains why she is the best candidate to be the next commissioner of District 6 in Palm Beach County

McGovern was endorsed by outgoing Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who is termed out.

Democrat and Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss retained his District 2 seat, handily defeating Republican challenger and political newcomer Jeffrey Skene.

