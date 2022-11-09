Deputies searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old boy in West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help with locating a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy.

Casey Daniel was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the West Palm Beach area wearing a white tank top and blue sweatpants.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office considers Casey to be in danger.

Anyone with any information or who knows Casey's whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or call the closest law enforcement agency.

