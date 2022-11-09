Deputies searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old boy in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help with locating a missing and endangered 11-year-old boy.

Casey Daniel was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the West Palm Beach area wearing a white tank top and blue sweatpants.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office considers Casey to be in danger.

Anyone with any information or who knows Casey's whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or call the closest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

Latest News

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks Tropical Storm Nicole safety
IMAGES: Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida
Showers, strong winds moving into area ahead of Nicole
President Joe Biden approves Florida's emergency declaration