Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach

A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.

A Palm Beach County woman driving a Lexus during a downpour, with zero visibility, mistakenly turned onto the CSX railroad tracks just south of Okeechobee Boulevard and Tamarind Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Her car got stuck on the tracks, but the woman was able to escape without any injuries.

West Palm Beach police communications operators were able to alert CSX in time to stop a northbound Tri-Rail train that was only a few minutes away from the car.

