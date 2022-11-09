Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.

A Palm Beach County woman driving a Lexus during a downpour, with zero visibility, mistakenly turned onto the CSX railroad tracks just south of Okeechobee Boulevard and Tamarind Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Her car got stuck on the tracks, but the woman was able to escape without any injuries.

West Palm Beach police communications operators were able to alert CSX in time to stop a northbound Tri-Rail train that was only a few minutes away from the car.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

Latest News

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, second right, is flanked by her husband Corlie McCormick,...
Cherfilus-McCormick wins re-election to 20th Congressional District
Flooding a concern for Martin County mainland areas as Nicole approaches
Frankel wins re-election to Florida's 22nd Congressional District
AP: Jared Moskowitz wins Ted Deutch’s vacated seat for Congressional District 23