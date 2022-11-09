Flooding a concern for Martin County mainland areas as Nicole approaches

Officials say major flooding is a concern on the mainland areas near canals, rivers and the intracoastal, especially with Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane.

Martin County has announced voluntary evacuations for zones A and B starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The zones include part of the Riverland Mobile Home Park community off southwest Kanner Highway.

Noticing kitchen lights on at a home in the community Tuesday evening, WPTV knocked on Robert Fischer and Linda Windows’ door.

“Well, we got our candles out just now,” said Fischer.

Snowbirds Robert Fischer and Linda Windows explain how they're preparing for the storm.

The two are snowbirds who just landed in Florida on Monday.

“This year we came back early, because it was getting bad in Ohio,” said Windows.

They said they would evacuate, if water started to come up to their home steps. A strong possibility given the St. Lucie River is in their backyard.

In addition to those in zones A and B, Martin County reminded residents that all mobile homes or manufactured homes are included in the evacuation zone due to wind threat.

Susan Reed says she has no plans to stay if things get bad.

Just up north in Palm City, southwest Dyer Point Road is also an area of concern.

“This is an evacuation zone and if it gets really, super bad, we’re out of here,” said homeowner Susan Reed.

Canals that feed into the St. Lucie River weave in and out of the entire neighborhood.

“These areas in canals, in rivers, in the intracoastal, and in some cases, literally 4 to 5 miles away from the ocean can be more susceptible to storm surge than the coastline itself,” said WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle explains the other contributing factors for flooding.

Weagle adds hurricane winds, king tides, and a full moon, all increase the surge risks.

“And the rivers, they get narrow as you go up the river and the water has nowhere to go except up,” he said.

Reed just put her shutters up.

“I would rather be safe than sorry,” she said.

Reed said evacuating is on her mind given she’s seen just what king tides can do.

“This road will become impassable,” Reed added.

Scripps Only Content 2022