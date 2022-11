Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to win re-election Tuesday night, both NBC News and Associated Press reported Tuesday night.

At 8 p.m., DeSantis had about a million vote lead over Crist.

BREAKING: Republican Ron DeSantis wins re-election in Florida governor's race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/3Q8tI1rgIL pic.twitter.com/tPKYS07sgS — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2022

