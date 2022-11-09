Gov. Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist, wins 2nd term
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to win re-election Tuesday night, both NBC News and Associated Press reported Tuesday night.
At 8 p.m., DeSantis had about a million vote lead over Crist.
DeSantis was elected four years ago by just 32,000 votes out of 8.2 million cast. Since then, DeSantis has benefited from a rightward shift in Florida, which former President Donald Trump carried by more than 3 points in 2020, and where Republicans now hold a registration advantage of nearly 300,000 voters.
DeSantis has been taking steps toward a possible 2024 presidential run, branding himself in Trump’s mold, and refusing to commit to a full gubernatorial term.
