Gusty rain bands moving into area ahead of Nicole

Dangerous wind gusts and rain squalls will continue to move across the area overnight as Hurricane Nicole bears down on our coastline.

Coastal flooding has been occurring with Tropical Storm Nicole.

Flooding will be exacerbated at the time of high tide which will occur mainly between 8:30 and 9:30pm tonight

South Florida is under a level two of four threat for excessive rainfall.

Nicole is expected to make landfall late Wednesday/early Thursday and hurricane conditions are likely for parts of our area as it moves onshore

We could see some isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center is placing us under a level two of five threat for severe storms. Storm surge threat increasing into the overnight hours and as Nicole pushes onshore.

Active weather will continue through Thursday morning, then Nicole will start to pull away. Windy conditions with some scattered showers through the day Thursday, then slow clearing by the evening.

Friday, high temperatures in the mid 80s with a few showers and breezy conditions.

Saturday, high temperatures in the mid 80s with an isolated thunderstorm.

Sunday, a pleasant day in store with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and less humid.

Comfy weather for the start of next week. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mainly dry with some isolated showers.

