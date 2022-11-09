Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast.

FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South Florida Fairgrounds, ready to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

More than 3,000 FPL customers were without power in Palm Beach County as of Wednesday evening.

On the Treasure Coast, fewer than 100 customers were without power in Martin and Indian River counties, while more than 200 customers were in the dark in St. Lucie County.

There were 60 reported outages in Okeechobee County.

To find the latest outages where you live, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Latest News

Hurricane Nicole forms off Florida coast packing 75 mph winds
Nicole's winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at gas station near West Palm Beach arrested
Sailboat drifts, slams against seawall as Nicole approaches