Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast.

FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South Florida Fairgrounds, ready to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.

More than 3,000 FPL customers were without power in Palm Beach County as of Wednesday evening.

On the Treasure Coast, fewer than 100 customers were without power in Martin and Indian River counties, while more than 200 customers were in the dark in St. Lucie County.

There were 60 reported outages in Okeechobee County.

