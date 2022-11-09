Here's how many FPL customers are without power

As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast.

FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South Florida Fairgrounds, ready to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.

About 1,620 FPL customers were without power in Palm Beach County as of Wednesday night.

On the Treasure Coast, 190 customers were without power in Martin County, while 830 customers were in the dark in St. Lucie County and 840 customers in Indian River County.

There were 80 reported outages in Okeechobee County.

