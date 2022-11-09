Hurricane Nicole forms off Florida coast packing 75 mph winds

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE:

Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening, bringing whipping winds and heavy downpours to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said at 6 p.m. that Nicole made landfall on Grand Bahama Island and is now packing winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to spread across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Hurricane Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.

"We are going to get into some very, very heavy rains and significant winds along the coast," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "They'll continue to torrential downpours. There is a concern for flash flooding too."

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Nicole pushes west toward Florida. The hurricane warning also includes all of Palm Beach County east of U.S. 441.

The storm is located 105 miles east of West Palm Beach and is moving west at 12 mph.

The latest computer models have Nicole making landfall between West Palm Beach and Vero Beach at about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Weagle.

Tropical storm conditions will likely occur through the night until about 6 a.m. Thursday. From 6 a.m. to noon, we can expect conditions to improve.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County line

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Bimini in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Flagler/Volusia County line to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown

Anclote River to Ochlockonee River



A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

