Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida with 75 mph winds

Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening, bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The hurricane made landfall on Grand Bahama Island at about 6 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is packing 75 mph winds with higher gusts.

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to spread across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas as Hurricane Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.

"We are going to get into some very, very heavy rains and significant winds along the coast," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said at 6 p.m. "We'll continue to get torrential downpours. There is a concern for flash flooding too."

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Nicole pushes west toward Florida. The hurricane warning also includes all of Palm Beach County east of U.S. 441.

The storm is located 75 miles east-northeast of West Palm Beach and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

The wind direction will generally be from the north late Wednesday night but will come from the west overnight as the storm comes onshore.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles from the center, especially to the north of the center.

A weather station at the Juno Beach Pier recently reported a wind gust of 55 mph.

The latest computer models have Nicole making landfall near Martin and St. Lucie counties at about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Weagle.

Tropical storm conditions will likely occur through the night until about 6 a.m. Thursday. From 6 a.m. to noon, we can expect conditions to improve.

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County line

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Bimini in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Flagler/Volusia County line to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown

Anclote River, Florida to Ochlockonee River, Florida



A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina

