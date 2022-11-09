Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach County, along with Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties — means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

According to the 1 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is about 290 miles east of West Palm Beach.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 11 mph. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas, taking aim at Florida.

"Nicole will become a hurricane by Wednesday morning but shouldn't rapidly strengthen due to wind shear and dry air entrained in the system," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said.

Nicole

In addition to the hurricane warning, a hurricane watch is in effect for Hallandale Beach north to Boca Raton, as well as for Lake Okeechobee. A storm surge warning is in effect for North Palm Beach north through the entire Treasure Coast.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

There is a severe weather and flash flooding threat for our viewing area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The NHC said Nicole will approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

Nicole

Nicole will then move across central and northern Florida and into southern Georgia on Thursday.

WATCH: WPTV First Alert Weather forecast

The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

"Wednesday night around midnight or so, that's when it's approaching the northern Treasure Coast," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said. "Still a Category 1, winds of 75 mph."

Villanueva said Nicole's cone of uncertainty extends from West Palm Beach north to Daytona Beach.

"If it takes that northern track, the impacts for us will be considerably less," Villanueva said. "But if it takes the southern track, obviously for us, the impacts would be considerably more."

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 34 Florida counties

Numerous showers and storms are expected across the area Wednesday as the outer rain bands from Nicole start to move in. Within some of those rain squalls, we could see isolated tornadoes, strong wind gusts, and heavy downpours.

Tropical storm winds in excess of 40 mph are possible as early as Wednesday morning, WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Nicole is expected to move onshore as a Category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds about 75 mph.

Nicole

Hall said this is when we'll likely see the worst of the weather. Onshore winds could push ocean water onshore, resulting in storm surge.

"Tropical storm conditions, winds over 40 mph, expected as early as tomorrow morning," Hall said. "Maybe even hurricane-force winds by early Thursday morning, Wednesday night into Thursday morning."

Thursday afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms, along with strong winds.

Friday will be wet and windy to start the day, with slow clearing throughout the afternoon.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County line

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Lake Okeechobee

Flagler/Volusia County line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Flagler/Volusia County line to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River

North of Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida



A storm surge watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

Anclote River Florida to Indian Pass Florida



Scripps Only Content 2022