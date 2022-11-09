IMAGES: Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, here are some of the latest pictures and video of weather impacts in South Florida.

6:20 a.m.

Mobile homes in a community near Kanner Highway in Stuart are shuttered up as Nicole inches closer to the Florida coast.

6 a.m.

Dozens of Florida Power and Light trucks are mobilized at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach and ready to respond to any weather-related power outages from Nicole.

"We know that it takes one tree branch to cause outages," FPL spokesman Jack Ebel said. "We're really asking for our customers' patience. As soon as it is safe to do so, our crews will be working around the clock, 24/7, until every last customer has their power back on."

Ebel said the winds have to be below 35 miles per hour for FPL to safely put workers in bucket trucks to repair power lines.

To see the latest power outage information in your area, click here.

FPL prepares for power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole

5:30 a.m.

Big waves are crashing against a seawall in Sewall's Point in Martin County, just feet from homes. Officials are urging residents on barrier islands, as well as those in low-lying areas and mobile homes, to evacuate.

Waves crash against seawall in Sewall's Point

