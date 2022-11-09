LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Nicole Pushes west toward Florida.

A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach County, along with Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties — means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

The latest computer models have Nicole making landfall between northern Palm Beach County and Vero Beach as a strong tropical storm overnight Thursday around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., according to WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall.

According to the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is approaching Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas, and is located about 270 miles east of West Palm Beach.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving west-southwest at 13 miles per hour. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas and Florida.

"Nicole will become a hurricane by Wednesday morning, but shouldn't rapidly strengthen due to wind shear and dry air entrained in the system," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said.

In addition to the hurricane warning, a hurricane watch is in effect for Hallandale Beach north to Boca Raton, as well as for Lake Okeechobee. A storm surge warning is in effect for North Palm Beach north through the entire Treasure Coast.

Palm Beach County has ordered mandatory evacuations for residents in Zones A and B — barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes — starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials in Martin and St. Lucie counties are strongly encouraging residents on barrier islands, along with those in low-lying areas and mobile homes, to evacuate.

The NHC said Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas Wednesday morning, move near or over those islands by midday, and approach the east coast of Florida on Wednesday night.

Nicole is then expected to move across central and northern Florida and into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night.

There is a severe weather and flash flooding threat for our viewing area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday before making landfall as a strong tropical storm on the east coast of Florida overnight Thursday.

"If it takes that northern track, the impacts for us will be considerably less," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said. "But if it takes the southern track, obviously for us, the impacts would be considerably more."

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 34 Florida counties

Strong winds and scattered showers will move across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, as Nicole inches closer to Florida, tropical storm force winds over 40 miles per hour and on-and-off rain bands are expected throughout the day. There will be periods of heavy downpours and strong winds.

South Florida is under a level two of four threat for excessive rainfall.

On Wednesday night, Nicole is expected to make landfall and hurricane conditions are possible as the storm moves onshore.

Our viewing area could see some isolated tornadoes, Hall said. The Storm Prediction Center is placing South Florida under a level two of five threat for severe storms.

The storm surge threat will increase into the overnight hours Thursday and as Nicole pushes onshore.

Active weather will continue through Thursday morning, then Nicole will start to pull away. Windy conditions with some scattered showers will persist throughout the day Thursday, then slow clearing by the evening.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County line

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Flagler/Volusia County line to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida



A storm surge watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

Anclote River Florida to Indian Pass Florida

