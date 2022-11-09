Man wanted in fatal stabbing at gas station near West Palm Beach arrested

A man accused of fatally stabbing a man during an altercation at a Palm Beach County gas station is behind bars.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, on Tuesday.

Deputies said Verdecia stabbed a manSaturday afternoon during an altercation at the Speedway gas stationat 5019 Okeechobee Blvd. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Verdecia is facing a charge of premeditated first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

He remains in Palm Beach County Jail on no bond.

