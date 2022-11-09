Nicole winds cause downed power lines, close road in West Palm Beach
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Downed powerlines caused by Tropical Storm Nicole winds prompted a road closure in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening.
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews are at the scene at Georgia Avenue after they say power lines were brought down when a large tree limb fell on top of a house.
The 2000 block of Georgia Avenue is temporarily closed.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
