Nicole winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Downed power lines caused by Tropical Storm Nicole winds prompted a road closure Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach.
West Palm Beach police said power lines were downed on Georgia Avenue after a large tree limb fell on top of a house.
The 2000 block of Georgia Avenue was temporarily closed.
No injuries were reported.
