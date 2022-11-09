Nicole's winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Downed power lines caused by Tropical Storm Nicole winds prompted a road closure Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police said power lines were downed on Georgia Avenue after a large tree branch fell on top of a power line causing a small electrical fire.

The 2000 block of Georgia Avenue is temporarily closed while FPL crews work on restoring power.

No injuries were reported.

