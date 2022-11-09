Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks Tropical Storm Nicole safety

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and barrier islands as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

That order activated Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained what people in Zones A and B and barrier islands should be doing.

"Well, first of all, it's very simple. There's a mandatory evacuation. Law enforcement is asking you to abide by the rules of the emergency operations center. That doesn't mean we're going to come here and drag you out of your house. It's on you. If you don't leave, then it's your responsibility to take care of yourself," Bradshaw said on the phone with WPTV's T.A. Walker.

County officials are worried about storm surge.

"Well, that's the reason they're issuing just mandatory evacuation for those particular areas. Emergency Operations Center has guidelines and they go by Zones A and B. And they believe the storm surge is a threat in those areas. And that's why they're asking people to come out. I mean, listen, I know what happened on the West Coast. People didn't take it serious. People need to take this serious and don't become part of the problem," Bradshaw said.

The sheriff said that PBSO is operating on two shifts — alpha and beta — and the public should not overwhelm the system with non-emergencies.

"Don't call 911 for every little issue that's going on, like if the lights are out to out or you got problems on the street. This is for criminal activity and your personal safety," said Bradshaw.

