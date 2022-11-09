President Joe Biden approves Florida's emergency declaration

President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning approved Florida's emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole,ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.

The move comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday for 34 of Florida's counties.

The president's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

This also allows the federal government to provide appropriate assistance to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety.

Biden approval affects the following 45 of Florida's 67 counties:

Alachua

Bradford

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Desoto

Dixie

Duval

Flagler

Gilchrist

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Jefferson

Lake

Lee

Levy

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Miami-Dade

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Taylor

Volusia

Wakulla

Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

Seminole Tribe of Florida

A news release from the White House said that FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 11 mph. The storm is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas and takes aim at Florida.

