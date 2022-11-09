Sailboat drifts, slams against seawall as Nicole approaches

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to South Florida we are beginning to see high tides and strong rip currents.

On the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway, a sailboat was spotted slamming against the seawall.

WPTV spoke to Steven Reiner, a boat captain who lives in the area. He said he has seen this particular boat anchored further down in the water but says the boat was not secured.

Reiner said part of the storm prep is either taking your boat out of the water and raising it or leaving it on a dock, double lining or double anchoring it.

"There’s a lot of tension on the anchor line. If the winds pick up higher, that anchor line is probably going to snap and that boat will probably drift closer to the yacht club or the other boats.

The hope now is that someone will claim the boat and secure it to avoid it from drifting either to a nearby yacht club or the other boats.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

Latest News

Missing 11-year-old West Palm Beach boy found safe
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks Tropical Storm Nicole safety
IMAGES: Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in South Florida
Showers, strong winds moving into area ahead of Nicole