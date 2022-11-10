Boardwalk in Vero Beach damaged after hurricane Nicole makes landfall

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nicole knocked out one side of a coastal road connecting to the Conn Beach Boardwalk after making landfall as a hurricane on the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning.

Residents said pieces of the street and boardwalk washed out by erosion down the stretch of Ocean Drive.

“A lot of gusty winds, but not too much damage that we saw compared to what we expected to actually happen,” said resident Derek Paul.

As Nicole moved away from Vero Beach after making landfall just south around 3 a.m., residents and city leaders returned to the site hours later.

“In 2004, it was a lot worse with Hurricane Jean and Francis,” said Paul. “Actually, part of this road was actually gone, and we could see the asphalt in the ocean.”

Pauline Tessier
Pauline Tessier

City officials said the damage sustained at Conn Beach Boardwalk along Ocean Drive is comparable to past storms.

“This is really similar to what happened back in 2016 with Hurricane Matthew,” said Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide

The repairs for that storm costed the city over $360,000.

Falls said he applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to build a seawall after the back-to-back storms in 2004 but was denied.

“I'm surprised the boardwalk is still here, I'm glad the boardwalk is still here,” said resident Pauline Tessier. “A lot of people come here from around the neighborhood and elsewhere. I walk the boardwalk every day. I won’t be doing that for a while.”

The city's public works department has already placed concrete barriers at the end of every street leading to Ocean Drive to block cars.

The area is only open to foot traffic until this stretch of roadway can be repaired.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
President Joe Biden approves Florida’s emergency declaration

Latest News

FILE - David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec....
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charge
In this photo provided by the HISTORY® Channel, underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike...
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
Palm Beach County public schools to reopen Friday
Palm Beach County lifts mandatory evacuation order