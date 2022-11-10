Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands closed as Nicole looms

Bridges connecting the barrier islands to the mainland in Indian River County are closed because of Hurricane Nicole.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday that the bridges "are now determined to be impassible by non-emergency vehicular traffic."

As the eyewall of the storm moves closer to the Treasure Coast, deputies warned of 45 mph sustained winds in the area.

Impacted bridges include the Merrill P. Barber Bridge and Wabasso Causeway Bridge.

