Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands closed as Nicole looms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bridges connecting the barrier islands to the mainland in Indian River County are closed because of Hurricane Nicole.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday that the bridges "are now determined to be impassible by non-emergency vehicular traffic."

As the eyewall of the storm moves closer to the Treasure Coast, deputies warned of 45 mph sustained winds in the area.

Impacted bridges include the Merrill P. Barber Bridge and Wabasso Causeway Bridge.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
President Joe Biden approves Florida’s emergency declaration
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

Latest News

Nicole likely to make Treasure Coast landfall in next couple of hours
NC man, flooded out of Airbnb during fishing trip, gets help from strangers
Tanker truck, FHP vehicle involved in crash on I-95 in Boca Raton
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island