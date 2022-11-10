Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight.

The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille.

Workers at the restaurant prepared before the storm, using sandbags. However, that still didn't prevent the water from getting inside the building.

We are ready to go!! Come on down and enjoy the beautiful day!!

Posted by Two Georges Waterfront Grille on Thursday, November 10, 2022

The restaurant owner said they had about 6 inches of water that came through their doors.

Employees spent Thursday mopping up the water and mud and drying out the restaurant.

The owner said he was watching WPTV and also monitoring cameras for an inside look at what was happening.

It was back to business Thursday and everyone was breathing a sigh of relief that things are getting back to normal.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
President Joe Biden approves Florida’s emergency declaration

Latest News

Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway
First responders rescue couple, pets after boat breaks free during Nicole
Sewall's Point, Stuart Beach residents relieved after minor damage from Nicole
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads