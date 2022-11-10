Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island

Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) announced just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that their power crews have suspended restoration on South Hutchinson Island due to high winds.

Sustained winds above 35 mph pose a danger to field crews and bucket trucks, requiring staff to suspend restoration in the area until conditions improve.

Crews will continue to restore service on the mainland, FPUA spokeswoman Rachel Tennant said.

"The safety of our customers, and safety of the dedicated crews working tirelessly to restore power to the Fort Pierce community, are of the utmost importance to us," Javier Cisneros, FPUA Director of Utilities said. "As we address the impacts of Hurricane Nicole, it is vital that we all follow these important safety precautions. We appreciate everyone’s partnership and cooperation during this critical time."

The latest computer models have Nicole making landfall near Martin and St. Lucie counties at about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Tropical storm conditions will likely occur through the night until about 6 a.m. Thursday. From 6 a.m. to noon, we can expect conditions to improve as the storm moves away from our area.

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.

FPUA reminds customers to:

Never, ever touch a downed power line or go near one. Always assume the power line is live

Do not touch anything or anyone in contact with a fallen power line or other equipment

If a power line falls on your car, stay inside the vehicle and call for help

Do not pull tree limbs off power lines. Leave those for utility crews to safely handle

Avoid areas with debris and downed trees. There could be live power lines hidden inside

Also avoid chain link fences and puddles that could have become electrified by downed power lines

After the storm, inspect your home's weatherhead. The weatherhead is located above the electric meter where the electrical wires exit the conduit. The weatherhead is the homeowner's responsibility, and utility workers cannot reconnect service if it is damaged Contact a licensed electrician for repairs

Never use an electrical device if it got wet. If it's still plugged in, turn off the power at the main breaker. Wait for an electrician to check the device before using it

For customers using generators:

Operate portable generators in an open and ventilated area, never in the home or garage

Do not directly connect generators into your home's main electrical system. This could create a back feed to the power grid and injure people working to restore the power

Always place the generator at least 15-20 feet from the house and away from doors and windows

Use battery-operated carbon monoxide alarms in your home and garage so you can detect any dangerous amounts of emissions when running a generator

Don't run a portable generator in the rain unless it is covered and you are able to vent it.

Make sure hands and feet are dry before touching or starting the generator. Avoid standing near wet areas or puddles when operating your generator

Before refueling, turn off a gas-powered generator and let it cool. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts can ignite. Allowing the engine to cool also reduces the risks of burns while refueling

Turn off your generator before turning your house power back on

