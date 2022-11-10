Hurricane Nicole makes landfall just south of Vero Beach

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE:

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach, bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

According to the 3 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole was still packing 75 mph winds with higher gusts.

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to spread across the state, but many areas of Palm Beach County were seeing a reprieve from the downpours after a wet Wednesday.

"This is a storm that lost a lot of its energy when very dry air wrapped around the center," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "That happened in the last six hours and lost a lot of punch."

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Nicole pushes west toward Florida. The hurricane warning also includes all of Palm Beach County east of U.S. 441.

The storm is located 15 miles north-northwest of Fort Pierce and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Officials in Indian River County closed the bridges to the barrier islands just after midnight because they determined they were impassible by non-emergency traffic.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles from the center, especially to the north of the center.

A weather station near Stuart Beach recorded a wind gust of 62 mph, while a station at the Juno Beach Pier reported a wind gust of 55 mph. A station at the Sebastian Inlet had a gust of 66 mph, and Vero Beach had a gust of 58 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Tropical storm conditions will likely occur through the night through 6 a.m. Thursday with 45-65 mph wind gusts and 1-3 inches of rain. During this same time frame, residents on the Treasure Coast will experience 50-75 mph wind gusts and 2-4 inches of rain.

From 6 a.m. to noon, we can expect conditions to improve, but 30-50 mph wind gusts will still be possible in Palm Beach County. An additional 1-2 inches of rain could occur during this time. The Treasure Coast could still see 45-65 winds gusts with 1-2 inches of rain.

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County line

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Lake Okeechobee

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Bimini in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton

Flagler/Volusia County line to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown

Anclote River, Florida to Ochlockonee River, Florida



A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach

Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina

