NC man, flooded out of Airbnb during fishing trip, gets help from strangers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Once Hurricane Nicole passes, vacationer David Flowers will be able to get back to his fishing trip at Jetty Park in Fort Pierce.

"We get caught in a storm every time we come down," Flowers told WPTV on Wednesday night as rain and winds from the Category 1 hurricane battered the area.

The North Carolina man said he got a great Airbnb. At least, he thought the location by the St. Lucie Inlet was great. Until his rooms began flooding.

David Flowers thought this Airbnb rental by the St. Lucie Inlet was a great location. But then...
David Flowers thought this Airbnb rental by the St. Lucie Inlet was a great location. But then it started flooding.

"Tried to put some sandbags at the door just to help, and it's just not helping," Flowers said.

But then he got some help from strangers.

"We, thank God, ran into some people who were nice enough to let us stay with them," Flowers said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Latest News

Tanker truck, FHP vehicle involved in crash on I-95 in Boca Raton
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Florida Atlantic running back Jonathan Wallace, right, pushes South Florida defensive back...
FAU, USF to meet annually under new AAC scheduling format
Here's how many FPL customers are without power