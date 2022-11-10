Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach, sheriff says
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County.
Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians are investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island.
Snyder said Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday, churned up the sand and unearthed what appear to be bones.
A photo from the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed a decomposing skull emerging from the sand.
Crime scene technicians are now on Chastain Beach preserving the bones, Snyder said.
No other details have been released.
