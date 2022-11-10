Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach, sheriff says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County.

Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians are investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island.

Snyder said Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday, churned up the sand and unearthed what appear to be bones.

A photo from the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed a decomposing skull emerging from the sand.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says Hurricane Nicole unearthed what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, Nov. 10, 2022.

Crime scene technicians are now on Chastain Beach preserving the bones, Snyder said.

No other details have been released.

