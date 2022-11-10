Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE:

Nicole weakened to a tropical storm at 4 a.m. Thursday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach.

The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane warning for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning, and a tropical storm warning for south of Boca Raton, along with a hurricane watch for Lake Okeechobee, have been discontinued.

In addition, a storm surge warning from North Palm Beach to Jupiter Inlet, as well as a storm surge watch for south of North Palm Beach, have been discontinued.

Nicole made landfall around 3 a.m. Thursday on North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach, bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours, and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

According to the 4 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Nicole

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to spread across the state, but many areas of Palm Beach County are seeing a reprieve from the downpours after a wet Wednesday.

"This is a storm that lost a lot of its energy when very dry air wrapped around the center," WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "That happened in the last six hours and lost a lot of punch."

The NHC said the center of Nicole will move across central Florida on Thursday morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon, and then move across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia on Thursday night and Friday.

Officials in Indian River County closed the bridges to the barrier islands just after midnight Thursday because they determined they were impassible by non-emergency traffic.

Nicole

A weather station near Stuart Beach recorded a wind gust of 62 miles per hour, while a station at the Juno Beach Pier reported a gust of 55 miles per hour.

A station at the Sebastian Inlet had a gust of 66 miles per hour, and Vero Beach had a gust of 58 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Nicole

Tropical storm conditions will likely occur through 6 a.m. Thursday with 45 to 65 mile-per-hour wind gusts and 1 to 3 inches of rain. During this same time frame, residents on the Treasure Coast will experience 50 to 75 mile-per-hour wind gusts and 2 to 4 inches of rain.

From 6 a.m. to noon, we can expect conditions to improve, but 30 to 50 mile-per-hour wind gusts will still be possible in Palm Beach County. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain could occur during this time.

The Treasure Coast could still see 45 to 65 mile-per-hour winds gusts with 1 to 2 inches of rain.

"Just a stray thunderstorm possible this afternoon," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall said. "As Nicole pulls away, we'll start to see some slightly drier air move in."

Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. on Thursday through Friday, and it's likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.

Nicole is only the fourth November hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S., according to official records. The other three occurred in 1861, 1985, and 1935.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to South Santee River, South Carolina

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass

Lake Okeechobee

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown

Anclote River to Ochlockonee River

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

Altamaha Sound, Georgia to South Santee River, South Carolina

