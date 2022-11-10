Palm Beach County lifts mandatory evacuation order

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Palm Beach County on Thursday lifted its mandatory evacuation order in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.

The county had ordered residents in Zones A and B, barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes to evacuate starting Wednesday morning.

However, around 11 a.m. Thursday, the county said in a news release that "major roads have been deemed clear, traffic signals are working and county staff completed the initial damage assessment of county buildings, beaches and the community overall."

As a result, the mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.

