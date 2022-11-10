Palm Beach County public schools to reopen Friday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, district officials said Thursday.

"After carefully reviewing all campuses and District buildings, Palm Beach County School District will reopen tomorrow, Friday 11, 2022," the school district posted on social media.

In addition to classes, all aftercare programs, after-school extracurricular activities, and middle and high school athletic practices and conditioning sessions will resume on Friday.

However, athletic competitions for middle and high schools will not resume until Monday.

Superintendent Mike Burke said the district did not sustain any significant damage, and minor repairs and cleanup are expected to be completed Thursday.

The two days the district was closed this week will not need to be made up later in the year, Burke said.

School districts in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties are closed Friday for Veterans Day.

The Okeechobee County School District was scheduled to have school Friday. However, the district has not yet made an official announcement about whether classes will resume following Hurricane Nicole.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
President Joe Biden approves Florida’s emergency declaration

Latest News

Palm Beach County lifts mandatory evacuation order
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen after Nicole's landfall
NC man, flooded out of Airbnb during fishing trip, gets help from strangers