Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway

The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island.

"I wouldn't want to see even Category 2 if this was a Category 1, you know," said surfer Lisa Murphy.

People familiar with the area are reacting to the aftermath of the storm, as the boardwalk usually has lush vegetation and a paved walkway that runs down the inlet.

"It's pretty crazy, I’ve never seen anything this bad on this coast before and I've been here maybe four, five years," she said.

Even getting to the inlet wasn't easy for drivers as the road is flooded in nearly knee-deep water.

"Well, we were inside and it didn't really feel like much but we're kind of surprised to see all this," said Phil Pusey, who is visiting form Pennsylvania.

Phil Pusey came to Florida with friends and this is his first hurricane.

Pusey and his friends got into town last night and he said Nicole was his first hurricane.

"I've always wanted to ride out a storm but I wouldn't want to ride out a Cat 2 or anything more than that," he said.

The group is in town for another week, and they said they plan to enjoy the rest of what should be a sunnier vacation.

Meanwhile, some residents are already trying to clean up the sand at their beach access but overall thankful the damage wasn't worse.

