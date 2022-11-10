Tanker truck, FHP vehicle involved in crash on I-95 in Boca Raton

A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and tanker truck were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boca Raton on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. south of the Congress Avenue exit, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Three right lanes are currently blocked.

Witness Nicholas Heine told WPTV that there was a previous wreck in the area and a trooper stopped to investigate. The tanker truck then came along later and caused a second crash, Heine said.

He said part of the tanker is stuck on top of the guardrail.

Heine said the trooper was walking around after the crash but was taken to a hospital.

WPTV is working to contact the FHP for more information on the crash.

Road conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Nicole brings tropical downpours across the area. Drives are urged to stay off the road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

