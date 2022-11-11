35th Stuart Air Show returns with salute to U.S. Air Force this weekend

We all had to do it this week: storm prep ahead of Hurricane Nicole. And we all know how much work that can be.

Now just imagine if you were setting up for a big event like the Stuart Air Show and having to break everything down and put it back up.

"Everything we had set up had to come down. We've been working on it for two days and [Nicole] delayed all the airplanes coming in," said Brett Rhodes, who serves on the board of directors for the Stuart Air Show.

"We had little luck with the weather. The hurricane is just swept out. It's up north now and we have beautiful weather this weekend. I'm looking forward to flying," said Legacy Naval Pilot Jim Tobul.

Since Hurricane Nicole's passing, more than 600 volunteers have been hard at work putting tents back up, setting trash cans back out, and finding places to land planes that should have arrived days earlier.

Rhodes said it's a hustle now.

"When we realized hurricane was pulling a little bit north, it wasn't going to be as bad. It was, OK, let's get going. Everybody convened on the airport and it was great to see everybody just come out," Rhodes said.

The event takes place at Witham Field in Stuart and costs $35 ($5 for veterans) and proceeds benefit many charities in Martian County including Honor Flights, YMCA, United Way, and more.

The event is paying homage to the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. For more information,click here.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, Nov. 11, 5 p.m.: Gates open for Twilight & Firework Show, with a concert by the Rotorheads and the TD Bank Dirty Flight Suit Party

Saturday, Nov. 12 & Sunday, Nov. 13: Gates open at 9 a.m.

Ground attractions and displays all day, including static aircraft, including two F-18s, a C-17 Globemaster, a C-130 Hercules, exciting simulators, a military encampment, Vietnam Re-enactment, a Kids Zone, dozens of novelty and community vendors, concessions, and much more

The aerobatic portion of the day starts at 11:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and the All-Veteran Group jumping into the show with the American and POW flags.

Performances end at approximately 4:30 p.m.

