Federal judge halts Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in court again

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal, on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas struck the plan down calling it unconstitutional, Axios reported.

The Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit last month alleging that the plan violated federal procedural measures.

It's the second time the program has been held up in federal court after a federal appeals court places a temporary block on the student debt relief scheme stemming from a suit filed by six Republican-led states.

The judgement reads, in part, "The court declares unlawful and vacates the program."

As Reuters reported, the plan set out to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt. The move by the Texas federal judge was considered a win for those who opposed the plan, with some calling it reckless government spending.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen after Nicole's landfall

Latest News

Maintenance man Jim Carpenter puts up caution tape around an area where storm erosion caused a...
Nicole leaves trail of destruction across Florida coastline
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Nov. 10,...
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
The Baby Formula Shortage Is Still A Problem In The U.S.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo a girl hugs the Toys R Us mascot, Geoffrey, at the new...
Toys 'R' Us returns to Macy's stores: Here's a look at what they offer