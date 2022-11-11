Hometown heroes rebuild deck for veteran in West Palm Beach

Today we pause to salute the fine men and women who have served in our armed forces and celebrate those who take care of our veterans every single day.

Veteran Randy Baker had a problem with his deck.

“I was walking across it one day and I fell through” he said.

The deck was completely rotted with holes, covered with thin sheets of plywood.

That’s when Mike Durkee from Wounded Veterans Relief Fund called Douglas Marques with the Home Depot Foundation.

“It’s great to be able to give back,” said Marques. “A lot of volunteer hours from a lot of people in the store. It’s awesome to work for a company with people who will do that.”

For three straight days they patched, painted, and rebuilt the 78-year-old Air Force veteran’s wooden deck, which had been falling apart for some time.

“My lot rent is 775/month and my check from my social security is 922, so you can do the math,” said Baker. “That leaves me with $200 to buy gas, pay insurance, buy food.”

Not even enough money left over for new shoes.

“My concern was fire,” he said. “God forbid if I have a fire, how the hell am I going to get out of here.”

Baker recalled how overwhelmed he was when crews came to rebuild his deck.

“It was unreal. I came out and they just kept coming down the road," he said. "I counted about 30 of them, all with Home Depot shirts, tools, rakes and shovels. I just sat there [in awe]. It was a great feeling.”

Baker said he is very grateful for all Durkee, Marques and the Home Depot team have done.

“God bless him and all of them for not forgetting us vets,” he said. “I don’t’ have any other words other than just gratitude.”

