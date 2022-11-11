Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole's storm surge caused waves that created even more beach erosion.

On Hutchinson Island in Martin County, our WPTV news crew saw standing water on streets on Friday morning.

Patios and staircases were washed away by the storm, and some garage walls were also washed away, opening up the back of one home.

Even concrete crumbled and waves jeopardized the foundations behind homes.

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday.

It just shows how risky the storm might have been for homeowners who decided to stay.

"We were just hoping for some flooding, and maybe that would be it, but we were lucky," resident Jordan Degusipe said. "I can’t imagine a higher category, because this was only a Category 1."

The cleanup is only beginning, so it’s still too soon to say how costly all the damage might be.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen after Nicole's landfall

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo a girl hugs the Toys R Us mascot, Geoffrey, at the new...
Toy's 'r' Us returns to Macy's stores: Here's a look at what they offer
Veterans Day events in Palm Beach County
Mostly dry for Veterans Day, no tropical activity expected for at least 5 days
Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole