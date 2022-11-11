Low rain chances tonight

Mostly clear tonight with low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Saturday morning for the Heart Walk at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach, temperatures in the low 70s with only a few passing clouds.

Saturday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms starting off around the lake for the afternoon, then moving toward the coast for the late afternoon-early evening hours. Storms will move offshore by sunset.

Sunday, highs in the low 80s, a little less humid with only a few spotty showers.

Monday, highs in the low 80s with only an isolated shower.

Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the mid 80s, a bit more humid with a few more showers with a front by mid-week.

