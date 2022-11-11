Palm Beach Co. Republicans stressing over Trump-DeSantis showdown

The apparent political battle brewing between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is leaving some Palm Beach County conservatives torn over having to choose one candidate.

"Right now, I'm stressed out with what's going on," Willy Guardiola, a strong supporter of both Trump and DeSantis, said.

Guardiola's feelings are similar to what many Republicans are feeling right now.

RELATED: Trump to hold 'special announcement' at Mar-a-Lago

Republican Willy Guardiola shared his thoughts on the apparent rift between Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis

"I've worked for both of their campaigns and know them both personally," Guardiola said. "I'm stuck in the middle here where people on my email list are saying, 'Willy, if you continue to support Trump, take me off your email list.'"

Both Trump and DeSantis are viewed as potential presidential candidates for 2024, but everyone seemed to be taken by surprise by Trump's social media assault of DeSantis on Truth Social. Trump said he saved DeSantis' political career.

"I don't make a thing of it," Michael Barnett of the Palm Beach County Republican Party said. "You never know what's going on behind the scenes."

Michael Barnett discusses what he thinks about a possible Trump-DeSantis going head-to-head in the GOP primary in 2024.

Barnett said this situation is similar to one that Trump has encountered before.

"President Trump did have a similar relationship with [Texas U.S. Sen.] Ted Cruz," Barnett said.

The potential matchup of Trump and DeSantis is seen as a political heavyweight battle being centered in Florida where there is strong support for both of them.

"The fact that we may have the two most popular conservatives going head to head in the 2024 presidential election is what conservatives are afraid of, possibly dividing the base," Barnett said.

Scripps Only Content 2022