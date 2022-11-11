Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night.

The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels.

Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo.

"You know, it's really funny that we've lived here for so long that we don't panic," Hockenberry-Guptill said. "I just like to watch everything that goes on."

Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill shares what she saw when Hurricane Nicole roared ashore late...
Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill shares what she saw when Hurricane Nicole roared ashore late Wednesday night.

RELATED: Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway

She said water had to be pumped out of the garages.

Meanwhile, the beach took a beating from the storm.

Ethan Wickham discusses the erosion on Palm Beach Shores following the wrath of Hurricane Nicole.
Ethan Wickham discusses the erosion on Palm Beach Shores following the wrath of Hurricane Nicole.

"There's definitely some work to do," resident Ethan Wickham said.

RELATED: Chopper 5 gets aerial view of Nicole aftermath

Normally there's a boardwalk along the beach. However, storm surge and high wind gusts just picked up sand and blew it all over.

Even the bushes along the boardwalk were barely visible Thursday because of all of the sand.

Nicole might have only been a Category 1 storm, but it brought fierce storm surge and large waves, resulting in beach erosion.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
LIVE: Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
President Joe Biden approves Florida’s emergency declaration

Latest News

Trump to hold 'special announcement' at Mar-a-Lago
Martin County Fire Rescue responds to multiple calls during Nicole
Hurricane Nicole leaves some Indian River County residents without power
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole