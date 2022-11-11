Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WPTV showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County.

One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno.

Workers at the center were busy Thursday with wet/dry vacuums and dehumidifiers. About a foot of water got inside some of their Airbnbs.

Employees said nothing was damaged beyond repair and no one was hurt.

Fish House Art Center dock master Jim Karas said they were prepared for the storm.

Jim Karas talks about the preparation they did before Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast.

"Tremendously prepared. We're all mariners. We love the ocean," Karas said. "We live with ups and downs, and we respect hurricanes and storms and sea conditions."

At the nearby Twisted Tuna restaurant, they were able to fully open up for business Thursday. Workers said the rising water never made it inside their restaurant.

Also, workers at Shrimper's Grill and Raw Bar said they fully reopened despite some water making its way into a lower level of the building.

Despite a rough night, all of the businesses were packed with customers on Thursday and getting back to normal.

