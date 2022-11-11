Survey: More than 3 million students admit tobacco use

Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.
Use of tobacco by young people is not good for their development, health officials said.
(CNN) - A new report shows a shocking number of middle and high school students are using tobacco products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at information from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey and found that more than 3 million middle- and high-schoolers reported using tobacco this year, including cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco.

E-cigarettes were the most commonly used.

Researchers warn that products containing nicotine can harm a young person’s brain and could increase their risk of addiction to other drugs in the future.

The director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products said in a statement on Thursday it’s clear there’s still more work to be done to reduce cigarette smoking among the nation’s youth.

