Trump to hold 'special announcement' at Mar-a-Lago

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will be holding a "special announcement" at Mar-a-Lago next week.

Trump's team released a brief statement saying the event would be held Tuesday at his private Palm Beach club at 9 p.m.

There has been much anticipation about whether or not he will run for president in 2024.

Earlier this month, multiple reports said that Trump was planning to announce his intentions to run for the presidency by mid-November.

Former President Donald Trump greets guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
Former President Donald Trump greets guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

"In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again," Trump told supporters at an Oct. 22 rally.

How Trump's potential announcement would impact the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House remains a question.

CNN has reported that the Department of Justice would consider hiring a special counsel to handle the investigation. The purpose of a special counsel would be to shield the DOJ from using its investigation for political purposes.

If he ends up running, Trump would try to become just the second U.S. president to have two non-consecutive terms.

