Coast Guard repatriates 83 migrants to Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard crews repatriated 83 Cubans to Cuba Saturday, following interdictions off Florida's coast.

Officials said a law enforcement aircrew spotted a migrant vessel last Sunday at approximately 12:10 p.m. about 50 miles south of Grassy Key.

Less than an hour later, the same aircrew spotted another migrant vessel about 45 miles south of Grassy Key.

The Coast Guard said at approximately 5:30 p.m, a good Samaritan also spotted a migrant vessel. This one was about 20 miles south of Dry Tortugas.

About an hour later, another vessel was seen about 50 miles south of Marathon.

Officials said on Monday more vessels were spotted. Crews alerted of a migrant vessel at 7:15 a.m., about 7 miles south of Woman Key.

Another good Samaritan notified the authorities an hour later about a migrant vessel about 10 miles south of Lower Matecombe Key. Then, at 10:45 a.m., another one was spotted about 14 miles south of Duck Key.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,702 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016



1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017



259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018



313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019



49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020



838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021



6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022



Coast Guard officials said once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

