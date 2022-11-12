Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business

The search is on to find a pair of pricey dump trucks stolen from a family-owned business in Riviera Beach.

The owners of the Hinterland Group, an underground construction company, said this isn’t the first they've been targeted by thieves.

Owner Danny Duke said the brazen thieves knew what they were after and they were gone in a matter of minutes. He's fed up and frustrated.

"We have trackers on them. They were disabled at 3:03 and 3:06 in the morning," Duke said. "The trucks are gone, and nobody's seen them since then."

Danny Duke shares his frustration about his company being repeatedly victimized by thieves.

Two of his dump trucks were stolen from a lot early Wednesday morning along Dyer Boulevard and Haverhill Road. He said the trucks were valued at more than $200,000 and are hard to replace.

"There's a shortage of trucks, and they're very expensive," Duke said. "We just priced a new one, and it's almost $300,000 for a new dump truck, so they got two of them from us."

To make matters worse, this isn't the first time his business has dealt with thieves.

The Hinterland Group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the return and/or identification of the people responsible for the dump truck thefts on Nov. 9, 2022.

"We've been broken into here four times in the last month here for hand tools," Duke said. "They just take the hand tools and they run and by the time the alarm goes off … [and] the time the police show up, they've tried their best, these guys are gone."

His only hope now is that someone will come forward with information to help him find the trucks or the crooks responsible for the crime.

"We want our trucks back," Duke said. "We don't want to turn it in on insurance."

The company is offering up a $10,000 reward for information that can help find the stolen trucks.

