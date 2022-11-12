Have you seen Demiah Appling?

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen who they say was last seen in Old Town, Florida, about a month ago.

According to the Dixie County Sheriff's Office, Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing in mid-October and has not been seen or heard from since.

Old Town is an incorporated community in Dixie County, located about 40 miles southwest of Gainsville.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 877-464-6982.

