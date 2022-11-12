Police: Vehicle sought after driver attempted to lure child

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in Okeechobee are looking for a female driver who they said tried to lure a child toward her vehicle Friday morning.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the 500 block of Southwest Nineteenth Street at about 10:30 a.m.

A mother told police that her child was outside playing basketball when a newer model, white Chevrolet Malibu stopped in front of her home and tried to convince the child to come to her.

The driver, described as an older woman with gray hair, could be heard calling out to the child from the road.

However, the quick-thinking child immediately ran inside and told his mother.

Police said the incident was captured on the family's home security system.

Officers canvassed the area but have been unable to locate the driver. They said the camera did not capture the vehicle's license plate.

If you recognize this vehicle, you are urged to contact the Okeechobee City Police Department at 863-763-5521 or the Okeechobee Sheriff's Office at 863-763-3117 and reference city case #221111007.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Nicole’s winds cause downed power lines in West Palm Beach
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen after Nicole’s landfall

Latest News

Veterans Day honors service members' dedication, sacrifice
Treasure hunters discover artifacts unearthed by Hurricane Nicole
Palm Beach Co. Republicans stressing over Trump-DeSantis showdown
PBC Supervisor of Elections urging voters to check status of mail-in ballot