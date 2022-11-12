Police: Vehicle sought after driver attempted to lure child

Police in Okeechobee are looking for a female driver who they said tried to lure a child toward her vehicle Friday morning.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the 500 block of Southwest Nineteenth Street at about 10:30 a.m.

A mother told police that her child was outside playing basketball when a newer model, white Chevrolet Malibu stopped in front of her home and tried to convince the child to come to her.

The driver, described as an older woman with gray hair, could be heard calling out to the child from the road.

However, the quick-thinking child immediately ran inside and told his mother.

Police said the incident was captured on the family's home security system.

Officers canvassed the area but have been unable to locate the driver. They said the camera did not capture the vehicle's license plate.

If you recognize this vehicle, you are urged to contact the Okeechobee City Police Department at 863-763-5521 or the Okeechobee Sheriff's Office at 863-763-3117 and reference city case #221111007.

