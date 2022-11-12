QB recruit Jaden Rashada flips commitment from Miami to Florida

The Florida Gators have beaten the Miami Hurricanes – at least on the recruiting trail.

Blue-chip California high school quarterback Jaden Rashada announced Friday on Twitter that he's switching his commitment from Miami to Florida.

Rashada wrote that he had "been weighing (his) options heavily" over the past few months before ultimately deciding to play for the Gators and first-year head coach Billy Napier instead.

"I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it."

The coveted four-star recruit was previously committed to the Hurricanes under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, but Miami's struggles on the field may have contributed to the change of heart.

Miami (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four of its past six games, including a 45-3 shellacking to rival Florida State at home last weekend.

