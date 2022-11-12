QB recruit Jaden Rashada flips commitment from Miami to Florida

Florida Gator seat backs sit in the stands of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before an NCAA college...
Florida Gator seat backs sit in the stands of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before an NCAA college football game against North Texas in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Gators have beaten the Miami Hurricanes – at least on the recruiting trail.

Blue-chip California high school quarterback Jaden Rashada announced Friday on Twitter that he's switching his commitment from Miami to Florida.

Rashada wrote that he had "been weighing (his) options heavily" over the past few months before ultimately deciding to play for the Gators and first-year head coach Billy Napier instead.

"I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it."

The coveted four-star recruit was previously committed to the Hurricanes under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal, but Miami's struggles on the field may have contributed to the change of heart.

Miami (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four of its past six games, including a 45-3 shellacking to rival Florida State at home last weekend.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
Trump to hold ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago
Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole

Latest News

Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business
Miami Heat's home arena will get new name after FTX collapse
Police: Vehicle sought after driver attempted to lure child
Veterans Day honors service members' dedication, sacrifice