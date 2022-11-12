Veterans Day honors service members' dedication, sacrifice
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
On this Veterans Day, WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Shannon Cake and photojournalist Jim Sitton sat down with several local veterans who share their thoughts and feelings about this holiday.
They offered advice on how to honor this day and the men and women who have sacrificed for our freedom.
