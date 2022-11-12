Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole
Trump to hold ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago

Latest News

A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’
Coast Guard repatriates 83 migrants to Cuba
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
FILE: A passenger with box cutter forced a Frontier Airlines flight to divert and land in Atlanta
Passenger with box cutter forces flight to make emergency landing
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Officer called a hero for helping save family from house fire